Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,487. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$23.07 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

