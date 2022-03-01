Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 71.60 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.96) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,344 ($71.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,393 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,302.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

