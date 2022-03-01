Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITRK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,336 ($71.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,393 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,302.99.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

