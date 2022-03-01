Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

