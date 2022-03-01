Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 34,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.