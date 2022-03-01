IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of IIN opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
