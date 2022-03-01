IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

