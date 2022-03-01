Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.55. 1,645,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.00. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.