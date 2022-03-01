Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $291.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.33 and a 200-day moving average of $335.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

