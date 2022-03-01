Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and traded as high as $81.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 162,698 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.