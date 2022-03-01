Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,254,990 shares.The stock last traded at $16.32 and had previously closed at $15.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $11,069,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 252,005 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

