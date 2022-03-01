Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 729.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 1,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.