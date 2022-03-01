Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $93,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $165.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

