Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $5,657,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.