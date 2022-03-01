Invesco Ltd. Acquires 31,559 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Heartland Express worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

