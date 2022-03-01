Invesco Ltd. Buys 152,809 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.20% of PC Connection worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,015 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.