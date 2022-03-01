Invesco Ltd. Buys 62,387 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 8.74% of TransGlobe Energy worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.90) to GBX 375 ($5.03) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

