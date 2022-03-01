Invesco Ltd. Buys 66,253 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.78% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 104,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

