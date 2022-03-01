Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

