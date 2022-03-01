Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of JBSS opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.