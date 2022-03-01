Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.