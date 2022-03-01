Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of 1Life Healthcare worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 143.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 26.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.70. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

