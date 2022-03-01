Invesco Ltd. Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 382,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 327,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.