Invesco Ltd. Has $14.05 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Ingredion worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.