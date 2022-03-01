Invesco Ltd. Has $14.17 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Coeur Mining worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $114,598 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

