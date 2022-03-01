Invesco Ltd. Has $14.30 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.43% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

