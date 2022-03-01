Invesco Ltd. Has $14.42 Million Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Trinseo worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.