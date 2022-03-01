Invesco Ltd. Has $14.57 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of FormFactor worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.