Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of Tennant worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

