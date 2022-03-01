Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Vistra worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 61.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 51.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $184,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.