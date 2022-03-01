Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

