Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Laredo Petroleum worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LPI opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

