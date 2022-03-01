Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 253,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Murphy Oil worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

