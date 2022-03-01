Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of McAfee worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 327,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

