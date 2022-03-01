Invesco Ltd. Purchases 39,399 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.29% of IAMGOLD worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 985,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.10. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

