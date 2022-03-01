Invesco Ltd. Purchases 75,554 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Open Lending worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

