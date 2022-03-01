Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 87,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

