Invesco Ltd. Sells 174,669 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $20,887,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

