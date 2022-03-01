Invesco Ltd. Sells 216,209 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of SpartanNash worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.