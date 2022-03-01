Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,293 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Matson worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,912. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.