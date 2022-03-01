Invesco Ltd. Sells 74,095 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.49% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.