Invesco Ltd. Takes $14.02 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 679,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the period.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

