Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,122. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

