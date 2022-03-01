Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,068,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,055,000 after buying an additional 3,532,317 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PBUS opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

