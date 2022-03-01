Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.06. 1,967,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

