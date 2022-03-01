Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.68. 220 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6,848.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $196,000.

