Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79. 5,767 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.