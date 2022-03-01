Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79. 5,767 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.
