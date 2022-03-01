Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 1st (1COV, ABBV, ACAD, ALXO, AMBA, AMGN, AMRC, AMT, AMYT, APLE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 1st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $35.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $194.00 to $202.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $73.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $300.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $20.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $21.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $160.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €71.00 ($79.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $26.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $60.00.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $680.00 to $325.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $30.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £165 ($221.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $32.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $35.00.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €146.00 ($164.04) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €49.00 ($55.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €114.00 ($128.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $225.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $45.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $130.00.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $5.00.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $9.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $83.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $73.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $199.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $3.00.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $137.00 to $142.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($130.34) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($140.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €131.00 ($147.19) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $95.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $167.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $349.00 to $278.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.00 to $1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $319.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €96.50 ($108.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €97.00 ($108.99) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €96.00 ($107.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €101.00 ($113.48) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $171.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $157.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $145.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $155.00.

