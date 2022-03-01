Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP):
- 3/1/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/13/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/5/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “
HEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,468. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
