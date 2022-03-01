Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP):

3/1/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

2/23/2022 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/5/2022 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,468. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

