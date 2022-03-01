Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 1st (AVGO, BIGC, BKNG, BXBLY, BYND, CABO, CCCC, CHDN, CHEF, CHRA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 1st:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $680.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $30.00.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $216.00.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

