Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

2/22/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $160.00.

2/14/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2022 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

1/20/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/18/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $200.00.

1/18/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $120.00.

1/11/2022 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE NET opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,752 shares of company stock worth $76,913,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

